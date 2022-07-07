Happy Birthday MSD: Reliving MS Dhoni's decorated career as he turns 41

3) MS Dhoni - Captain Cool

MS Dhoni had an envious run as Indian team's captain from 2007 till end of 2016. Under him, India achieved plenty of highs and won all three major ICC titles (2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy) along with also becoming the No. 1 ranked Test side for the first time in late 2009.

While Dhoni's record as Test captain was tarnished severely with plenty of defeats in SENA countries, he still led India to a 1-1 series result versus hosts South Africa in 2010/11 tour, 1-0 series victory over New Zealand in their own backyard in 2009 and a series win in West Indies in 2011. Under him, India also won a Test match at Lord's after 28 years in 2014.

In the white-ball formats, India won bilateral ODI series in New Zealand, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and lifted the 2010 Asia Cup. In T20Is, India won the Asia Cup in 2016, whitewashed hosts Australia in a three-match series in early 2016, won a series 1-0 versus South Africa in the African nation, and reached the final of the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Dhoni emphasised fielding and fitness, revamped the side by removing Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and the likes, rotated his bowlers beautifully, backed youngsters to the core, and brought calmness and composure in tight situations.

(Photograph:AFP)