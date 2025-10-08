/Happy Birthday Mona Singh: Celebrating her finest roles,from The Ba***ds of Bollywood to Made In Heaven

Mona Singh first burst into the scene as the geeky Jassi in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi. Since then, the actress has delivered several memorable performances both in TV series as well as films. On her birthday, a look at some of the memorable roles she has played in movies and shows.
Mona Singh has come a long way, making a special place in everybody's hearts by delivering countless performances, many of which have stayed with audiences for years. Starting her journey through small-screen and now featuring in Aryan Khan's show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Mona has played diverse characters in her career.
Where to watch: Netflix
Mona played Neeta Singh in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. Her portrayal depicts an emotionally attached mother and wife. The plot twist comes when her character's deepest secret comes to light- a fact that she had kept hidden from both her son and husband throughout.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Mona played Jasmeet Wali, aka Jassi, in the 2003 show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Her portrayal of the character, with braces, glasses, and a modest wardrobe, yet smart and determined, became iconic, showing how she carved her own place on the small screen, defying conventional beauty standards.
Where to watch: Netflix
Mona played Gurpreet Kaur Chaddha in Laal Singh Chaddha, the mother of Laal Singh. The way she brought emotional depth to the character made it feel authentic and earned her praises, and was termed as one of the strongest roles in the film.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Mona joined the acclaimed series Made in Heaven in Season 2 and elevated the show's narrative. She played Bulbul Jauhari, an extrovert, lively yet resilient, and empathetic woman, making her one of the season’s highlights and a favorite among audiences.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Mona Singh played Pammi in the horror-comedy film Munjya, a much-loved character who was extroverted, funny, and a widowed mom. She brought both humor and emotion, adding her magical touch to the film.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
In Mistry, Mona Singh played the role of ACP Sehmat Siddiqui, a senior police officer who is fearless and empathetic. Portraying a different role to her fans, the actress has elevated the show, making it one of her most loved performances.
Where to watch: Netflix
Mona played Dr Soudamini Singh in Kaala Paani. She showed a feisty character as the Chief Medical Officer with an intense, bold, and courageous personality, delivering an incredible performance that both audiences and critics couldn’t stop praising.