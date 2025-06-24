LOGIN
Happy Birthday Messi: From hat-trick in El Clasico to signing first contract on napkin. Check 7 unknown facts

Lionel Messi’s life is filled with ups and downs. While most fans are aware of his records and trophies, there are still hidden gems from his journey. Let’s explore seven lesser-known facts about the Argentine legend ahead of his 38th birthday.

1. First hat-trick in El Clasico
1. First hat-trick in El Clasico

Lionel Messi’s first career hat-trick came in the biggest rivalry of club football - El Clasico. At just 19, he scored three goals against Real Madrid in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

2. Napkin contract
2. Napkin contract

In 2000, a 12-year-old Messi impressed Barcelona scout Carles Rexach so much that he signed a contract on a napkin. That paper turned out to be the launchpad for one of football’s greatest careers.

3. Red card on international debut
3. Red card on international debut

Messi’s Argentina debut was dramatic. Coming on as a sub in 2005 against Hungary for a friendly game, he was shown a red card just 47 seconds later for swinging his arm at an opponent.

4. Tribute to grandmother
4. Tribute to grandmother

Every time Messi scores, he points to the sky. It’s a heartfelt tribute to his late grandmother, who always supported his football dreams.

5. Private jet with family names
5. Private jet with family names

Messi owns a luxurious $25 million private jet but what stands out is the staircase. It’s engraved with the names of his wife and children: Antonella, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

6. Olympic gold medal
6. Olympic gold medal

In 2008, Messi helped Argentina win gold at the Beijing Olympics in China. He once said it’s the medal he values the most because you get only one chance to grab it.

7. Doctors doubted him
7. Doctors doubted him

As a child, Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone disorder. Treatment was costly, and doctors doubted he’d play professional football. But Barcelona stepped in, paid for his treatment and changed the myth forever and it even helped Argentina clinch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

