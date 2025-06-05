LOGIN
Happy Birthday Mark Wahlberg: 6 must-watch movies you need to check out

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 05, 2025, 15:59 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 15:59 IST

From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas and sharp comedies, Mark Wahlberg has built a versatile and impressive career over the years. Here are six must-watch movies from the actor you need to check out.

From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas and sharp comedies, Mark Wahlberg has built a versatile and impressive career over the years. As the actor celebrates his birthday, there’s no better time to revisit some of his most memorable performances. Here are six must-watch movies from the actor you need to check out.
Deepwater Horizon
2 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Deepwater Horizon

Based on true events, this movie chronicles the events that took place during the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
Ted
3 / 7
(Photograph:X/netflix)

Ted

A hilarious comedy about John Bennett, whose childhood wish bring his teddy bear Ted to life. Now in their 30s, both John and Ted spend their days getting high and goofing around.
Shooter
4 / 7
(Photograph:X/netflix)

Shooter

Former army sniper Bob Lee Swagger is in a race against time to prove his innocence after he is framed for an assassination.
Lone Survivor
5 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Lone Survivor

Inspired by true events, the movie follows a team of United States Navy SEALs who are in a fight for survival in enemy territory after their mission is compromised.
The Other Guys
6 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

The Other Guys

A brilliant buddy cop comedy that will leave you in splits. The movie follows two police detectives who form an unlikely partnership to stop a criminal conspiracy.
Patriots Day
7 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Patriots Day

Based on the events that took place during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, this film chronicles the day through the eyes of police officer Tommy Saunders.

