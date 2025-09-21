LOGIN
Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan! 7 best movies to watch on OTT platforms

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Sep 21, 2025, 13:46 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 13:46 IST

If you are a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan, here are her most loved movies to watch on OTT platforms that you can watch on her birthday. Enjoy hits like Jab We Met, Good Newwz, Talaash, and more, all showcasing Bebo’s amazing acting skills and charm.

1. Jab We Met
(Photograph: X)

1. Jab We Met

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video.

This romantic comedy, directed by Imtiaz Ali, features Kareena as Geet, a lively Punjabi girl who meets a broken-hearted businessman on a train. Their journey is full of emotions and fun.

2. Good Newwz
(Photograph: X)

2. Good Newwz

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video.

A comedy-drama where two couples with the same surnames get caught in a humorous IVF mix-up. Kareena’s role is fresh and entertaining.

3. Talaash
(Photograph: X)

3. Talaash

Watch on: Netflix

A mystery thriller starring Kareena, alongside Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji. It explores grief and suspense as the characters try to solve a shocking accident.

4. 3 Idiots
(Photograph: X)

4. 3 Idiots

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video.

One of the most popular Bollywood films about friendship in the modern Indian education system. Kareena plays Pia, the love interest of Aamir's character, bringing charm and emotion.

5. Chameli
(Photograph: X)

5. Chameli

Watch on: Available on Prime Video.

A drama where Kareena plays a prostitute. The story unfolds on a rainy night, revealing a unique bond between characters from different worlds.

6. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu
(Photograph: X)

6. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Watch on: Netflix

A romantic comedy about a wild, accidental marriage and what follows. Kareena’s comic timing shines in this light-hearted film.

7. Aitraaz
(Photograph: X)

7. Aitraaz

Watch on: Zee5.

A gripping drama about workplace harassment, starring Kareena in a bold role opposite Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

