Our favourite Kajol has turned a year older today on August 5. In her career spanning of three decades, Kajol has carved a niche with her outstanding performances she has delivered, whether it was a comic role or a thriller, Kajol knows how to ace the game with perfection.

Today, on her 48th birthday, take a look at Kajol's most memorable characters that proved she's one of the most versatile artists.

Take a look: