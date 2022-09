Did you know why Jungkook joined BTS?

After getting rejected from a talent show Superstar K's third season, Jungkook attracted many talent agencies who wanted to hire the young star as their singer. He got offers from many big agencies, but why did he say yes to Big Hit Entertainment only, the reason was RM.

During his interview with Rolling Stones, Junjkook said that he found RM, the BTS leader, kind of cool and he found RM's rapping very awesome.

“When I saw [RM] rap, I just thought he was really, really cool and awesome,” he said.

(Photograph:Twitter)