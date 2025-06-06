LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday Jason Isaacs 6 must watch performances from the actor

Happy Birthday Jason Isaacs: 6 must-watch performances from the actor

Achu Krishnan J R
Authored By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 14:38 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 14:38 IST

Jason Isaacs has carved out a remarkable career across film, TV, and stage. From fantasy franchises to historical dramas, his performances are always magnetic.

Happy Birthday Jason Isaacs: 6 must-watch performances from the actor
1 / 7
(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Happy Birthday Jason Isaacs: 6 must-watch performances from the actor

Jason Isaacs has carved out a remarkable career across film, TV, and stage. From fantasy franchises to historical dramas, his performances are always magnetic. To celebrate his birthday, here are six must-watch roles from the actor.
Lucius Malfoy – Harry Potter Films
2 / 7
(Photograph:X/HBOMax)

Lucius Malfoy – Harry Potter Films

As the sinister Death Eater and Draco's father, Isaacs brought a chilling charm to one of the franchise’s most memorable villains.
Captain Hook – Peter Pan
3 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Captain Hook – Peter Pan

In this dark adaptation of the classic fairytale, Isaacs stole the show with his theatrical and menacing portrayal of Hook.
Colonel William Tavington – The Patriot
4 / 7
(Photograph:X/netflix)

Colonel William Tavington – The Patriot

His performance as the brutal British officer is terrifying and unforgettable, turning him into one of cinema’s most hated villains.
Michael Caffee – Brotherhood
5 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Michael Caffee – Brotherhood

In this gritty TV drama, Isaacs plays a morally conflicted gangster trying to balance family and crime, delivering one of his most complex roles.
Marshal Georgy Zhukov – The Death of Stalin
6 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Marshal Georgy Zhukov – The Death of Stalin

Isaacs plays the Russian military legend with swagger and comic precision, bringing humour and intensity to this brilliant political satire.
Captain Gabriel Lorca – Star Trek: Discovery
7 / 7
(Photograph:X/Paramountplus)

Captain Gabriel Lorca – Star Trek: Discovery

Isaacs brought edge and unpredictability to the Starfleet captain, with a twist that cemented his performance as one of the most talked-about in the franchise.

Trending Photo

Why do the world’s biggest jet engines make the Boeing 777 a fuel-saving giant?
7

Why do the world’s biggest jet engines make the Boeing 777 a fuel-saving giant?

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Ax-4 mission dream meets Musk-Trump drama: A wake-up call for ISRO?
6

Shubhanshu Shukla’s Ax-4 mission dream meets Musk-Trump drama: A wake-up call for ISRO?

8 Best shows featuring Kim Seon-ho: When Life Gives You Tangerines, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start-Up and more
9

8 Best shows featuring Kim Seon-ho: When Life Gives You Tangerines, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start-Up and more

‘Oceans are dying’: 6 deadly threats endangering marine life
7

‘Oceans are dying’: 6 deadly threats endangering marine life

6 Must-watch Shine Tom Chacko performances that prove his range
7

6 Must-watch Shine Tom Chacko performances that prove his range