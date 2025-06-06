Published: Jun 06, 2025, 14:38 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 14:38 IST
Jason Isaacs has carved out a remarkable career across film, TV, and stage. From fantasy franchises to historical dramas, his performances are always magnetic.
1 / 7
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Happy Birthday Jason Isaacs: 6 must-watch performances from the actor
Jason Isaacs has carved out a remarkable career across film, TV, and stage. From fantasy franchises to historical dramas, his performances are always magnetic. To celebrate his birthday, here are six must-watch roles from the actor.
2 / 7
(Photograph:X/HBOMax)
Lucius Malfoy – Harry Potter Films
As the sinister Death Eater and Draco's father, Isaacs brought a chilling charm to one of the franchise’s most memorable villains.
3 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)
Captain Hook – Peter Pan
In this dark adaptation of the classic fairytale, Isaacs stole the show with his theatrical and menacing portrayal of Hook.
4 / 7
(Photograph:X/netflix)
Colonel William Tavington – The Patriot
His performance as the brutal British officer is terrifying and unforgettable, turning him into one of cinema’s most hated villains.
5 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)
Michael Caffee – Brotherhood
In this gritty TV drama, Isaacs plays a morally conflicted gangster trying to balance family and crime, delivering one of his most complex roles.
6 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)
Marshal Georgy Zhukov – The Death of Stalin
Isaacs plays the Russian military legend with swagger and comic precision, bringing humour and intensity to this brilliant political satire.
7 / 7
(Photograph:X/Paramountplus)
Captain Gabriel Lorca – Star Trek: Discovery
Isaacs brought edge and unpredictability to the Starfleet captain, with a twist that cemented his performance as one of the most talked-about in the franchise.