Happy Birthday Ice Cube: 6 must-watch movies that show off his range

From hardcore rap to Hollywood stardom, Ice Cube has done it all. As he celebrates his birthday today, we look back at six standout performances that capture his versatility as an actor. These films are a testament to Ice Cube’s lasting impact on pop culture.
Ice Cube’s acting debut as Doughboy is still one of his most powerful roles. The film delivers a gripping look at life in South Central Los Angeles.
This cult comedy, co-written by Ice Cube, turned him into a comedy icon. His role as Craig gave fans some of the most quotable lines in film history.
As Calvin, the barbershop owner, Cube delivered a grounded performance full of humour and heart in this beloved ensemble comedy.
Ice Cube stole every scene as the no-nonsense Captain Dickson, bringing big laughs and memorable one-liners to the action comedy.
This family road trip comedy showed Cube's versatility and charm, becoming a surprise hit.
In this war satire, Ice Cube starred alongside George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, playing a soldier hunting for stolen gold in post-Gulf War Iraq.