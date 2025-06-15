LOGIN
Happy Birthday Ice Cube: 6 must-watch movies that show off his range

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 16:26 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 16:26 IST

From hardcore rap to Hollywood stardom, Ice Cube has done it all. As he celebrates his birthday today, we look back at six standout performances.

From hardcore rap to Hollywood stardom, Ice Cube has done it all. As he celebrates his birthday today, we look back at six standout performances that capture his versatility as an actor. These films are a testament to Ice Cube’s lasting impact on pop culture.

Boyz n the Hood
2 / 7
(Photograph:x)

Boyz n the Hood

Ice Cube’s acting debut as Doughboy is still one of his most powerful roles. The film delivers a gripping look at life in South Central Los Angeles.

Friday
3 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Friday

This cult comedy, co-written by Ice Cube, turned him into a comedy icon. His role as Craig gave fans some of the most quotable lines in film history.

Barbershop
4 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Barbershop

As Calvin, the barbershop owner, Cube delivered a grounded performance full of humour and heart in this beloved ensemble comedy.

21 Jump Street
5 / 7
(Photograph:X)

21 Jump Street

Ice Cube stole every scene as the no-nonsense Captain Dickson, bringing big laughs and memorable one-liners to the action comedy.

Are We There Yet?
6 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Are We There Yet?

This family road trip comedy showed Cube's versatility and charm, becoming a surprise hit.

Three Kings
7 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Three Kings

In this war satire, Ice Cube starred alongside George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, playing a soldier hunting for stolen gold in post-Gulf War Iraq.

