/Happy Birthday Emma Stone: La La Land, Easy A, Poor Things- 6 best movies of the actress to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

On November 6th we are celebrating the birthday of award-winning Emma Stone who has consistently delivered outstanding performances in Hollywood, earning a massive fanbase along the way. From a rising star to an Oscar winner, Stone has had a remarkable career.
From La La Land to Poor Things, Emma Stone has showcased her versatility in a variety of roles, which have also earned her two Academy Awards. On the occasion of her birthday, let's recall some of her best movies that you shouldn't miss watching, available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
An Oscar-winning movie that revolves around two characters named Mia, played by Emma, who is an actress, and a jazz pianist, Sebastian(Ryan Gosling). The two fall in love even as they struggle to fulfil their dreams in Los Angeles. The twist comes when one achieves success before the other, which leads them to drift apart.
Where to watch: Netflix
The superhero movie centres on Peter Parker, played by Andrew Garfield, and Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone, who are classmates in Midtown Science High School. Gradually, they fall in love with each other, amidst superhero chaos.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Emma played Olive Penderghast in a comedic romance. When Olive's secret is overheard by a girl in her school, the news soon spreads across like a forest fire. Her portrayal depicts a witty girl, who tells a lie to her best friend about losing her virginity to one of the college boys, which makes her life a blunder.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Emma played the role of an Air Force pilot named Allison Ng, who is half Hawaiian and half Chinese, along with half Swedish. The story focuses on the military contractor Brian Gilcrest, who returns to Hawaii, where he suddenly reconnects with his ex-fiancée Tracy. But the story takes a dramatic turn after he falls Allison Ng- complicating everyone's lfe.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Emma played a young grifter named Estella, who desires to make a name for herself in the field of fashion. Usually, she is hired by one of the popular designers, but as soon as Estella realises that she has been used, she takes a dramatic turn. She embarks on her darker side and becomes the fashionable and revengeful Cruella.
Where to watch: YouTube
Emma played Bella Baxter in the movie that showcases a coming-of-age story of a young woman, Bella, who is reanimated by a scientist with the brain of an infant. The story continues with her learning from the basics, while developing and exploring the world with a series of new adventures and challenges.