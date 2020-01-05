Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 times the actress set fashion trends through her films

Deepika Padukone turns 34 on Sunday, and from portraying Veronica in 'Love Aaj Kal' to playing Queen of Chittor in 'Padmavat', we bring to you her seven strikingly different filmy avatars.

Chhapaak

After a decade long career, Deepika Padukone is all set for her first biopic 'Chhapaak' -- a story based on an acid attack survivor. In the movie, Deepika has transformed into an acid attack survivor with a visibly disfigured face. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biopic is all set to hit the screen on January 7, 2020 and stars Vikrant Massey opposite the beautiful actress. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Bajirao Mastani

Deepika looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in kurtis and shararas in 'Bajirao Mastani'. Her Anarkali avatar coupled with nath and traditional paasa make you travel back in time.

Apart from the heavily accessorised dresses she wore during the entire length of the movie, the actress's equation with the leading man, Ranveer Singh also stood out.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Cocktail

Cocktail remains Deepika's hottest filmy avatar to date as she came out as this sexy girl who could wear anything and look great. From her party outfits to her casual dresses, Deepika as Veronica made us love, laugh and cry with her character.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Padmavat

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to playing royalty on the big screen. While we have seen Deepika in a royal attire earlier, in 'Bajirao Mastani' and even 'Ram Leela', her royal essence was enhanced a notch higher in the last Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that was mired in controversies for a large part of 2017-18.

From her grand Rajasthani jewellery and outfits to her Rani like expressions, the film established Deepika as a leading lady of Bollywood. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Chennai Express

Deepika's Meenamma Lochni might have attracted a number of memes, but it also gave us a lovable traditional southern Indian girl who made wearing colourful sarees and running in them catching trains quite easy. Her pairing with Shah Rukh Khan was like before well accepted by the masses.
 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Piku

She calls it one of her best film's of her career and we think so too. Deepika played Piku in the eponymous film, a simple Bengali independent working woman. Her emotional next-door-girl portrayal won hearts not just for her acting skills but also sartorial choices. From her everyday office looks to casual pajamas, Deepika looked effortlessly chic in the film. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage

Deepika's big and bold avatar in her Hollywood debut ' XXX: The Return of Xander Cage' will be remembered for a long time. Deepika with her leather jackets, dark lips and fighter like skills, started a new fashion trend.

(Photograph:Twitter)