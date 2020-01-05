Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: 7 times the actress set fashion trends through her films

Deepika Padukone turns 34 on Sunday, and from portraying Veronica in 'Love Aaj Kal' to playing Queen of Chittor in 'Padmavat', we bring to you her seven strikingly different filmy avatars.
After a decade long career, Deepika Padukone is all set for her first biopic 'Chhapaak' -- a story based on an acid attack survivor. In the movie, Deepika has transformed into an acid attack survivor with a visibly disfigured face. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biopic is all set to hit the screen on January 7, 2020 and stars Vikrant Massey opposite the beautiful actress.
Deepika looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in kurtis and shararas in 'Bajirao Mastani'. Her Anarkali avatar coupled with nath and traditional paasa make you travel back in time.
Apart from the heavily accessorised dresses she wore during the entire length of the movie, the actress's equation with the leading man, Ranveer Singh also stood out.
Deepika Padukone is no stranger to playing royalty on the big screen. While we have seen Deepika in a royal attire earlier, in 'Bajirao Mastani' and even 'Ram Leela', her royal essence was enhanced a notch higher in the last Sanjay Leela Bhansali film that was mired in controversies for a large part of 2017-18.
From her grand Rajasthani jewellery and outfits to her Rani like expressions, the film established Deepika as a leading lady of Bollywood.
Deepika's Meenamma Lochni might have attracted a number of memes, but it also gave us a lovable traditional southern Indian girl who made wearing colourful sarees and running in them catching trains quite easy. Her pairing with Shah Rukh Khan was like before well accepted by the masses.
She calls it one of her best film's of her career and we think so too. Deepika played Piku in the eponymous film, a simple Bengali independent working woman. Her emotional next-door-girl portrayal won hearts not just for her acting skills but also sartorial choices. From her everyday office looks to casual pajamas, Deepika looked effortlessly chic in the film.
