/Happy Birthday David Fincher: 7 must-watch movies you need to watch

Director David Fincher celebrates his birthday today. Throughout his career, Fincher had captivated audiences the world over with his films. So let's take a look at seven of his films you need to watch.
David Fincher is one of the most acclaimed directors in Hollywood, known for his eye for detail and gripping narratives. His films often leave audiences both unsettled and fascinated. To celebrate his birthday, here’s a look at some of his best works that showcase why he remains one of the greatest.
This chilling thriller follows detectives Somerset and Mills as they track down a sadistic serial killer who crafts his murders around the seven deadly sins. Se7en cemented Fincher as a master of psychological storytelling.
Often regarded as a cult classic, Fight Club stars Edward Norton as an insomniac office worker who finds escape through underground fight clubs led by the charismatic Tyler Durden. This film remains one of Fincher’s most iconic works.
Starring Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg, the film portrays the meteoric rise of Facebook and the legal battles that followed. With razor-sharp dialogue from Aaron Sorkin and Fincher’s sleek direction, the film captures ambition, betrayal, and the cost of success.
Based on true events, Zodiac chronicles the hunt for the Zodiac Killer, who terrorised San Francisco in the late 1960s and 1970s. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr, it’s one of Fincher’s most detailed and haunting works.
Gone Girl is a dark psychological thriller about a husband who becomes the prime suspect when his wife mysteriously disappears. The film is a masterclass in suspense and is a must-watch.
This stunning fantasy-drama tells the story of Benjamin Button, a man born with the unique condition of ageing backwards. Spanning decades, the film chronicles his life. It remains a standout in his filmography.
A gripping mystery-thriller based on Stieg Larsson’s bestselling novel, the film follows journalist Mikael Blomkvist and hacker Lisbeth Salander as they unravel a decades-old disappearance in a wealthy family.