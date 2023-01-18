Happy birthday, Dave Bautista! Top performances of the wrestler-turned-actor

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

Dave Bautista turns 54 today. The actor has not quite got over the wrestler-turned-actor tag, but he is there. The 'wrestler-turned-actor' thing suggests that the said person made a switch to a profession from his original, so he may not be as committed as skillful. And indeed, in many cases it is true. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is perhaps the most successful of those and for all his charisma and box office success is hardly anybody's idea of a good, nuanced performer. Well, there is John Cena, who has emerged as a really fine actor in the last few yeas. And so has Bautista, who has not only delivered compelling performances but explicitly said he wants to portray more complex characters. Perhaps he wants to be more than just an action hero. Here are some of his career-best performances in no particular order.

'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Yes, I am aware that Bautista called his work as Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and other MCU movies "silly" but it has to be admitted he was great in those roles. And he does not have to go looking for "serious" roles when he can have so much fun and be so funny at the same time. His Drax looks like a brute but is actually childlike beneath and never gives up on his friends.



(Photograph: Others )

'Army of the Dead'

Bautista's first primary protagonist role in a major film, and he made full use of the opportunity. The actor portrayed Scott Ward in Zack Snyder's zombie thriller.



(Photograph: Others )

'Blade Runner 2049'

Though it was not a big role, but Bautista left a lasting impression as Sapper Morton in Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic 'Blade Runner 2049.



(Photograph: Others )

'Glass Onion'

Dave Bautista clearly had fun playing Duke Cody. And after watching the film, it is easy to imagine what the actor can do under a good director.



(Photograph: Others )

'Stuber'

The film had its script had issues, but it was nice to see Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani entering a bromance in this comedy movie.



(Photograph: Others )

'Final Score'

A fine action-thriller, Scott Mann's 'Final Score' had Bautista portraying a former US military soldier Michael Knox who has to save a whole crowd of people from armed militants.



(Photograph: Others )

'Dune'

Again, not a particularly nuanced role in a cast packed with big stars, Bautista was suitably frightening as Glossu Rabban. We should see more of him in the sequel.



(Photograph: Others )

'My Spy'

A fun little spy comedy film featuring Bautista as a CIA spy who is tasked to spy on a widowed woman and her young daughter. But his plans are discovered by the girl Sophie (Chloe Coleman), who decides she wants to learn espionage from him.



(Photograph: Others )