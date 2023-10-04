Happy birthday, Christoph Waltz: Top 10 performances of Inglourious Basterds actor

Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

Happy 67th birthday to the versatile and immensely talented actor, Christoph Waltz! With a career spanning several decades, Waltz has left quite an impression on the world of cinema. He is renowned for his remarkable ability to bring complex characters to life with precision and depth. To celebrate this special occasion, let's take a look at some of his best films, where he has consistently showcased his exceptional acting prowess.



Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Waltz's portrayal of the cunning and ruthless Colonel Hans Landa in Quentin Tarantino's World War II masterpiece earned him his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His performance is a masterclass in villainy and charisma.



Django Unchained (2012)

Collaborating with Tarantino once again, Waltz delivered an engrossing performance as Dr King Schultz, a charismatic bounty hunter. His role earned him another Academy Award, solidifying his status as a Hollywood heavyweight.



Carnage (2011)

In Roman Polanski's darkly comedic film, Waltz played alongside Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet, and John C. Reilly in a story that delves into the chaos that ensues when two sets of parents meet to discuss their children's altercation.



Big Eyes (2014)

Directed by Tim Burton, this biographical drama saw Waltz portraying the enigmatic and manipulative art dealer Walter Keane, who claimed his wife's art as his own. His performance added depth to this captivating tale of art, deception, and identity.



The Zero Theorem

In Terry Gilliam's visually stunning and thought-provoking dystopian film, Waltz played Qohen Leth, a reclusive computer programmer tasked with solving the enigmatic "Zero Theorem." His portrayal of the eccentric protagonist is a testament to his versatility as an actor.



Water for Elephants (2011)

In this adaptation of Sara Gruen's novel, Waltz starred alongside Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson. He portrayed the cruel and abusive circus owner August, demonstrating his ability to excel in complex, morally ambiguous roles.



Spectre (2015)

Joining the James Bond franchise, Waltz took on the iconic role of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Bond's arch-nemesis. His portrayal of the suave yet menacing villain added depth to the film's storyline and was a memorable addition to the Bond universe.



Downsizing (2017)

In Alexander Payne's satirical sci-fi comedy-drama, Waltz played the character Dusan Mirkovic, a charismatic and eccentric Serbian playboy. The film explores the concept of shrinking humans to reduce their impact on the environment and society, and Waltz's performance adds a unique and entertaining dimension to the story.



