/Happy birthday, Chris Evans: A look back at his journey from teen star to Captain America

Chris Evans turned 41 on June 13. From his early screen appearances to becoming one of Hollywood's most recognisable stars, here's a look at his remarkable journey in Hollywood.
Christopher Robert Evans, professionally known as Chris Evans, is a renowned American actor. Best known for playing Captain America, the actor has built a successful career in Hollywood with acclaimed performances across action, drama and comedy films. On the occasion of his 41st birthday, here's a look at his journey from teen idol to global icon.
Before making his way to the film industry, the actor was a theatre artist. Later, he landed his first major lead role as Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie in 2001, which established him as a charming and highly recognisable young actor. Since then, he has embarked on a journey of delivering many highly praised roles in movies like The Perfect Score and Cellular.
Evans’ introduction to the superhero world was as Johnny Storm in the 2005, highly acclaimed, and much-loved Fantastic Four, alongside Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, Ioan Gruffudd, and more. His sharp acting skills and dialogue delivery garnered him immense love.
His remarkable and unmatched aura gave a huge boost to his career as he was introduced as the iconic hero Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America: The First Avenger. The role made him a household name and cemented his status as a staple of the franchise. After completing 8 years as a main character, the actor will bring back his charm to the upcoming superhero film, Avengers: Doomsday.
With years of carving out his niche in the film industry through his memorable roles in several blockbuster projects, Chris Evans is considered one of Hollywood’s leading men and is regarded as a global icon by many fans and audiences. Some of his renowned projects are Materialist, Push, The Gray Man, Knives Out and more
Additionally, the actor also tried his luck at writing, directing, and producing the romantic comedy film Before We Go.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Evans has an estimated net worth of $110 million. Reportedly, he owns the world's most valuable car collection, which includes Ferraris, British sports cars, and more, alongside other assets.