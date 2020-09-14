Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: VJ to National Award winner, many talents of the actor

Multi- talented

In his initial days, Ayushmann Khurrana was an RJ at BIG FM, Delhi. He also worked in many other MTV shows as a VJ He then turned television host with a multiple-talent-based reality shows like 'India's Got Talent', which he co-anchored with Nikhil Chinappa.

Apart from hosting the entertainment shows, Khurrana was also a part of the anchoring team of Extra Innings T20 for Indian Premier League Season 3.

(Photograph:Twitter)