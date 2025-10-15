/Happy Birthday APJ Abdul Kalam: 7 inspirational quotes that will motivate you

Former President and renowned scientist Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, also known as the 'Missile Man of India,' was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He made significant contributions to the nation in several fields. Read the 7 inspirational quotes that will motivate you.
"Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep."
"If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun."
"Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success."
“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.”
"If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun."
"Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success."
"Confidence and hard work is the best medicine to kill the disease called failure. It will make you a successful person."