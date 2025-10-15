LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday APJ Abdul Kalam: 7 inspirational quotes that will motivate you

Happy Birthday APJ Abdul Kalam: 7 inspirational quotes that will motivate you

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Oct 15, 2025, 13:38 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 13:38 IST

Former President and renowned scientist Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, also known as the 'Missile Man of India,' was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He made significant contributions to the nation in several fields. Read the 7 inspirational quotes that will motivate you.

Quote 1
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Quote 1

"Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep."

Quote 2
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Quote 2

"If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun."

Quote 3
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Quote 3

"Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success."

Quote 4
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Quote 4

“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.”

Quote 5
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Quote 5

"If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun."

Quote 6
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Quote 6

"Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success."

Quote 7
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Quote 7

"Confidence and hard work is the best medicine to kill the disease called failure. It will make you a successful person."

Trending Photo

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet
8

3I/ATLAS looming observations - Three Jupiter probes gearing up to spot interstellar comet

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most expensive real estate markets in 2025

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025
10

Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025
10

‘Asia to Africa’: Top 10 countries with the lowest cost of living in 2025

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets
5

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 bowlers fastest to 400 Test wickets