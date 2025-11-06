LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: From Baahubali to Arundhati- 6 movies of her to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: From Baahubali to Arundhati- 6 movies of her to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Nov 06, 2025, 14:46 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 15:54 IST

Anushka Shetty, the Tamil superstar, is one of the most celebrated actors of South film industry. Shetty has showcased her versatility and talent through several hits for decades, becoming a household name in South India while gaining popularity in Bollywood as well. 

Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty!
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty!

Anushka Shetty is a popular actress known for her acting skills, strong screen presence, and intense roles in films like the Baahubali franchise, Ghati and Arundhati. The actress has garnered fame for her powerful, versatile roles. Over the decades, since her massive movies, Vikramarkudu and Bahubali, she has built a cult fanbase across both South and North India. On the occasion of her birthday, let's recall her six best movies that you can enjoy watching on OTT platforms.

Bahubali
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Bahubali

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Anushka Shetty played the role of Devasena in the two part film series. In the film, Devasena is the princess of the Kuntala Kingdom, who eventually falls in love with Amarendra Baahubali. The story revolves around Baahubali, who discovers his powerful abilities and the hidden history of his family.

Ghaati
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Ghaati

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Anushka played Sheelavathi, a bus conductor from the Eastern Ghats. She is the love interest of Desi Raju, who is a medical lab technician, as they are both childhood sweethearts. But the story takes its turn when Sheela is pushed into the world of illegal trade, which results in a life-threatening path for her.

Arundhathi
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Arundhathi

Where to watch: YouTube

Shetty played the role of a young woman named Arundhati, who is the reincarnation of her great-grandmother, Jejamma. The story has a mystical turn when Arundhati gains her great-grandmother's power and fights an evil mystic who returns to haunt her descendants.

Bhaagamathie
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Bhaagamathie

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Anushka portrayed IAS Chanchala, who is sentenced for a crime and is taken to an old, haunted mansion to be interrogated by the CBI. Here she is possessed by a spirit named Bhaagamathie, a powerful princess who fought invaders.

Nishabdham
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nishabdham

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Featuring R. Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in a movie that revolves around Sakshi and Antony, who go for a vacation to celebrate their engagement and stay at a haunted Villa. Sakshi witnesses a murder, but gets tangled in the police investigation as she is deaf and mute and can't explain what she saw.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Where to watch: Netflix

The story centres on Anvitha Shetty, played by Anushka, who is a feminist living in London and has a desire to remain single forever. In contrast, Mr Polishetty, who is from Hyderabad, India, wants to be committed to a serious relationship. The plot of the movie explores their differing perspectives on life, but in the end, they connect to each other.

Trending Photo

Golden disaster: 5 biggest Gold price crashes that shook global markets
5

Golden disaster: 5 biggest Gold price crashes that shook global markets

US election results 2025: Democrats sweep in 5 key races across 5 states, check the winners list here
5

US election results 2025: Democrats sweep in 5 key races across 5 states, check the winners list here

5 players with most catches in IND vs AUS T20Is: Kohli tops, check the others
5

5 players with most catches in IND vs AUS T20Is: Kohli tops, check the others

Happy Birthday Emma Stone: La La Land, Easy A, Poor Things- 6 best movies of the actress to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT
7

Happy Birthday Emma Stone: La La Land, Easy A, Poor Things- 6 best movies of the actress to watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, surprisingly no Indian on list
5

Meet top 5 bowlers in latest ICC ODI rankings 2025, surprisingly no Indian on list