/Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: From Baahubali to Arundhati- 6 movies of her to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Anushka Shetty, the Tamil superstar, is one of the most celebrated actors of South film industry. Shetty has showcased her versatility and talent through several hits for decades, becoming a household name in South India while gaining popularity in Bollywood as well.
Anushka Shetty is a popular actress known for her acting skills, strong screen presence, and intense roles in films like the Baahubali franchise, Ghati and Arundhati. The actress has garnered fame for her powerful, versatile roles. Over the decades, since her massive movies, Vikramarkudu and Bahubali, she has built a cult fanbase across both South and North India. On the occasion of her birthday, let's recall her six best movies that you can enjoy watching on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Anushka Shetty played the role of Devasena in the two part film series. In the film, Devasena is the princess of the Kuntala Kingdom, who eventually falls in love with Amarendra Baahubali. The story revolves around Baahubali, who discovers his powerful abilities and the hidden history of his family.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Anushka played Sheelavathi, a bus conductor from the Eastern Ghats. She is the love interest of Desi Raju, who is a medical lab technician, as they are both childhood sweethearts. But the story takes its turn when Sheela is pushed into the world of illegal trade, which results in a life-threatening path for her.
Where to watch: YouTube
Shetty played the role of a young woman named Arundhati, who is the reincarnation of her great-grandmother, Jejamma. The story has a mystical turn when Arundhati gains her great-grandmother's power and fights an evil mystic who returns to haunt her descendants.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Anushka portrayed IAS Chanchala, who is sentenced for a crime and is taken to an old, haunted mansion to be interrogated by the CBI. Here she is possessed by a spirit named Bhaagamathie, a powerful princess who fought invaders.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Featuring R. Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in a movie that revolves around Sakshi and Antony, who go for a vacation to celebrate their engagement and stay at a haunted Villa. Sakshi witnesses a murder, but gets tangled in the police investigation as she is deaf and mute and can't explain what she saw.
Where to watch: Netflix
The story centres on Anvitha Shetty, played by Anushka, who is a feminist living in London and has a desire to remain single forever. In contrast, Mr Polishetty, who is from Hyderabad, India, wants to be committed to a serious relationship. The plot of the movie explores their differing perspectives on life, but in the end, they connect to each other.