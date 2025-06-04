Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: 6 must-watch movies you need to add to your binge list

Published: Jun 04, 2025, 13:10 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 13:10 IST
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
In a career spanning three decades, Angelina Jolie has established herself as one of the finest actors of her generation. From exhilarating action and nail-biting thrillers to gut-wrenching drama, Jolie has done it all. And as she celebrates her birthday today, we decided to compile a list of six of her must-watch movies.
(Photograph:X/HBOMax)
Gia
A biopic on the life of model Gia Carangi, who is considered to be one of the world's first supermodels. Angelina Jolie's performance in the film is one of her best.
(Photograph:X/netflix)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
An adaptation of the popular video game franchise, the movie follows adventurer Lara Croft, who is in a race against time to stop an ancient cult from destroying the world.
(Photograph:X/primevideo)
Girl, Interrupted
The movie follows a young woman, who is sent to a mental asylum after a failed suicide attempt. Angelina Jolie's performance as Lisa Rowe earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
(Photograph:X/netflix)
Salt
An underrated action thriller, Jolie stars as CIA operative Evelyn Salt, who must prove her innocence after she is accused of being a Russian sleeper agent.
(Photograph:X/netflix)
The Bone Collector
Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie star in this crime thriller about two police officers who are on the hunt for a dangerous new serial killer.
(Photograph:X/primevideo)
Changeling
Based on true events, Angelina Jolie stars as a mother who is in a desperate search for her missing son. The movie is an emotional rollercoaster and is a must-watch.