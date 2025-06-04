LOGIN
Happy Birthday Angelina Jolie: 6 must-watch movies you need to add to your binge list

Achu Krishnan J R
Authored By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 04, 2025, 13:10 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 13:10 IST

In a career spanning three decades, Angelina Jolie has established herself as one of the finest actors of her generation. And as she celebrates her birthday today, we decided to compile a list of six of her must-watch movies.

Gia
2 / 7
(Photograph:X/HBOMax)

Gia

A biopic on the life of model Gia Carangi, who is considered to be one of the world's first supermodels. Angelina Jolie's performance in the film is one of her best.
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
3 / 7
(Photograph:X/netflix)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

An adaptation of the popular video game franchise, the movie follows adventurer Lara Croft, who is in a race against time to stop an ancient cult from destroying the world.
Girl, Interrupted
4 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Girl, Interrupted

The movie follows a young woman, who is sent to a mental asylum after a failed suicide attempt. Angelina Jolie's performance as Lisa Rowe earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
Salt
5 / 7
(Photograph:X/netflix)

Salt

An underrated action thriller, Jolie stars as CIA operative Evelyn Salt, who must prove her innocence after she is accused of being a Russian sleeper agent.
The Bone Collector
6 / 7
(Photograph:X/netflix)

The Bone Collector

Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie star in this crime thriller about two police officers who are on the hunt for a dangerous new serial killer.
Changeling
7 / 7
(Photograph:X/primevideo)

Changeling

Based on true events, Angelina Jolie stars as a mother who is in a desperate search for her missing son. The movie is an emotional rollercoaster and is a must-watch.

