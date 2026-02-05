/Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Guru to Dasvi- 7 best movies of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50 on 5th Feb, 2026. The actor has shown his versatility and charismatic performance in several films. From Guru to Raavan, Dhoom 2, and many more, Bachchan has consistently played diverse roles, garnering critics' love and respect over many years.
Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most prolific actors, producers, and entrepreneurs in Bollywood, recognised for his esteemed work in Hindi cinema. The actor has received numerous critical accolades for films like Yuva, Sarkar, Guru, and Dhoom. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, here is a list of Bachchan's seven best films that everyone should watch.
Where to watch: Netflix
Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Abhishek Bachchan plays Gurukant Desai in the movie alongside Aishwarya Rai as Sujata Desai. It follows the life journey of Guru, an ambitious man from Gujarat, who leaves his small village to build a massive empire in Bombay.
Where to watch: Netflix
Tushar Jalota's movie stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam as Ganga Ram Chaudhary and IPS Jyoti Deswal, respectively. The film stars Bachchan as former Haryana Chief Minister Chaudhary, who is sentenced to jail for a recruitment scam. The dramatic turn comes in the story when he takes the 10th exams inside the jail and passes them.
Where to watch: ZEE5
A modern romantic drama follows two lovers, Rumi (Taapsee Pannu) and Vicky (Vicky Kaushal), who get caught by Rumi's family, who pressure her to get married to Robbie Bhatia (Abhishek Bachchan). After their marriage, Robbie chooses to remain silent after knowing that Rumi had a passionate, complicated past with another man. But the past comes back to haunt the couple and disrupts their married life.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In the gripping action thriller, Abhishek Bachchan plays Shankar Nagre, the educated younger son of Subhash Sarkar Nagre (Amitabh Bachchan). When his powerful father is framed for murder and imprisoned, Shankar transforms himself into a ruthless individual to protect his family's legacy and take revenge from enemies.
Where to watch: Netflix
The cult comedy movie centres on two small-town dreamers named Rakesh (Abhishek Bachchan) and Vimmi (Rani Mukerji). Both leave their boring lives for big city dreams and team up as con artists, Bunty and Babli, executing scams across India.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the action thriller, Abhishek Bachchan plays ACP Jai Dixit, who is on a hunt for Aryan Singh (Hrithik Roshan), a fearless thief who steals priceless artefacts while transforming himself into various avatars. During the run, Aryan meets Sunehri (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), a beautiful thief, and they form a team.
Where to watch: Netflix
The star-studded political drama features Bachchan as Lallan Singh, Ajay Devgn as Michael Mukherjee, Rani Mukerji as Sashi Biswas, and many more. The movie tells the story of Michael, a student leader, who convinces Arjun (Vivek Oberoi), the irresponsible son of an IAS officer, to join politics. When a powerful politician is unable to dissuade Michael from contesting and questioning the authority, he employs a cunning Bihari goon, Lallan, to kill him.