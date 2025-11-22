/HAL Tejas 'Mk1 vs Mk2': Which fighter jet variant crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025?

The aircraft that crashed during the Dubai Airshow 2025 on 21 November 2025 was a Tejas Mk1 variant of the Indian Air Force according to various reports. Wikipedia entry lists the accident under the “Tejas Mk 1” variant. However, is no credible public source yet confirming that the Mk 2 variant was involved. Thus, based on available information, the crashed aircraft was a Tejas Mk 1.