LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /HAL Tejas 'Mk1 vs Mk2': Which fighter jet variant crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025?

HAL Tejas 'Mk1 vs Mk2': Which fighter jet variant crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 24:18 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 24:18 IST

The inquiry outcomes may lead to operational and safety reviews for the fleet, influence display-flight procedures, and affect how India markets its Tejas programme.

What is Tejas Mk1?
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

What is Tejas Mk1?

The Tejas Mk1 is the original production variant of India’s light combat aircraft, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). It entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2015. The variant includes features like a General Electric F404 engine, delta-wing configuration, and was designed for multirole operations covering air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

What is Tejas Mk2?
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

What is Tejas Mk2?

The Tejas Mk2 is the planned next-generation version of the aircraft, designed with enhanced capabilities: higher take-off weight, improved range/endurance, more powerful engine, canards in some layouts, advanced avionics and weapons integration. As of the time of the crash, the Mk2 had not yet entered full production or service.

Why the variant matters
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Why the variant matters

The distinction between Mk1 and Mk2 has operational, technical and export implications. Mk2 will offer longer range, greater payload, improved avionics, so if the crash involved Mk2, questions would immediately focus on a more advanced jet with higher expectations. If the crash involved a Mk1, the inquiry will examine the baseline variant’s performance and its safety in display roles, rather than developmental risks of a newer jet.

Why confusion might arise between Mk1 and Mk2
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Why confusion might arise between Mk1 and Mk2

  • The IAF already operates several Mk1 aircraft and has orders for Mk1A and Mk2 variants, so readers might assume any Tejas involved was the “latest version”.
  • Media sometimes shorten variant listings (“Tejas” without Mk1/Mk1A/Mk2) which can cause ambiguity.
  • Technical upgrades over time means the line between Mk1, Mk1A and a developing Mk2 can blur in popular discussion.
  • Thus, verifying the exact variant is critical for accuracy.
What it means for the programme
5 / 7
(Photograph: Tejas Light Combat Aircraft in the air)

What it means for the programme

The inquiry outcomes may lead to operational and safety reviews for the fleet, influence display-flight procedures, and affect how India markets its Tejas programme (especially in the context of exports and the upcoming Mk2 rollout).

Which variant actually crashed?
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Which variant actually crashed?

The aircraft that crashed during the Dubai Airshow 2025 on 21 November 2025 was a Tejas Mk1 variant of the Indian Air Force according to various reports. Wikipedia entry lists the accident under the “Tejas Mk 1” variant. However, is no credible public source yet confirming that the Mk 2 variant was involved. Thus, based on available information, the crashed aircraft was a Tejas Mk 1.

What it means
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

What it means

It means the incident involves a production model currently in service, rather than a future variant.

Trending Photo

'Not that simple': Why HAL Tejas pilot couldn’t eject before the crash?
7

'Not that simple': Why HAL Tejas pilot couldn’t eject before the crash?

Dubai Airshow: How gulf weather pushes fighter jets like 'HAL Tejas' to their limits?
7

Dubai Airshow: How gulf weather pushes fighter jets like 'HAL Tejas' to their limits?

Did oil leak caused HAL Tejas fighter jet to crash at Dubai Airshow 2025?
7

Did oil leak caused HAL Tejas fighter jet to crash at Dubai Airshow 2025?

How much fuel does HAL Tejas fighter jet consume?
7

How much fuel does HAL Tejas fighter jet consume?

HAL Tejas 'Mk1 vs Mk2': Which fighter jet variant crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025?
7

HAL Tejas 'Mk1 vs Mk2': Which fighter jet variant crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025?