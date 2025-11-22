/HAL Tejas 'Mk1 vs Mk2': Which fighter jet variant crashed at Dubai Airshow 2025?

The inquiry outcomes may lead to operational and safety reviews for the fleet, influence display-flight procedures, and affect how India markets its Tejas programme.
The Tejas Mk1 is the original production variant of India’s light combat aircraft, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA). It entered service with the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2015. The variant includes features like a General Electric F404 engine, delta-wing configuration, and was designed for multirole operations covering air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.
The Tejas Mk2 is the planned next-generation version of the aircraft, designed with enhanced capabilities: higher take-off weight, improved range/endurance, more powerful engine, canards in some layouts, advanced avionics and weapons integration. As of the time of the crash, the Mk2 had not yet entered full production or service.
The distinction between Mk1 and Mk2 has operational, technical and export implications. Mk2 will offer longer range, greater payload, improved avionics, so if the crash involved Mk2, questions would immediately focus on a more advanced jet with higher expectations. If the crash involved a Mk1, the inquiry will examine the baseline variant’s performance and its safety in display roles, rather than developmental risks of a newer jet.
The inquiry outcomes may lead to operational and safety reviews for the fleet, influence display-flight procedures, and affect how India markets its Tejas programme (especially in the context of exports and the upcoming Mk2 rollout).
The aircraft that crashed during the Dubai Airshow 2025 on 21 November 2025 was a Tejas Mk1 variant of the Indian Air Force according to various reports. Wikipedia entry lists the accident under the “Tejas Mk 1” variant. However, is no credible public source yet confirming that the Mk 2 variant was involved. Thus, based on available information, the crashed aircraft was a Tejas Mk 1.
It means the incident involves a production model currently in service, rather than a future variant.