/HAL Tejas: How many times has India’s fighter jet crashed and what caused the failures

The tragic death of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot during the Dubai Airshow has once again brought the HAL Tejas programme under intense scrutiny. The LCA Mk-1 crashed during an aerobatic display, erupting into a fireball moments after hitting the ground. In an official statement, the IAF confirmed the fatality and announced the formation of a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause. The crash has raised renewed questions about the safety record of India’s indigenous light combat aircraft, particularly how many crashes have occurred, and what exactly caused them.