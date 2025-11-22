/HAL Tejas: How India’s indigenous fighter jet stacks up against JF-17, FA-50 and F-16

-Tejas Mk1A is powered by a GE F404‑IN20 turbofan engine delivering about 85 kN of thrust and has a thrust‑to‑weight ratio of roughly 1.07. Its delta‑wing, tailless composite airframe gives it agility and a reduced radar cross‑section.

-The JF‑17 Block III (Pakistani‑Chinese) is similar in class but uses an RD‑93 (or WS‑13) engine with somewhat lower thrust and a thrust‑to‑weight ratio of about 1.03.

-Against heavier fighters, F‑16V Viper variants boast more powerful engines (GE F110), pushing its thrust‑to‑weight ratio to around 1.30 in some configurations.

-The FA‑50, manufactured by KAI of South Korea, also uses a GE F404 engine (the ‑102 variant), but with lower afterburner thrust (~78.7 kN) and a thrust‑to‑weight ratio of about 0.96.