/HAL Tejas Crash: What is G-Force and how a “Negative-G Roll” can crash a fighter jet

There are several ways a negative-G manoeuvre becomes hazardous under certain conditions.

First: at low altitude the “safety net” of extra height is gone.

Second: negative g-loads reduce pilot tolerances—blood rushes to the head, pilot may suffer spatial disorientation or delayed reaction.

Third: the aircraft may lose lift rapidly as wings stall or controls behave non-linearly when inverted or near-inverted.

Fourth: engine/inlet performance or aerodynamic flow might degrade if the aircraft’s nose or attitude moves outside the designed envelope for a brief moment.

Fifth: if the aircraft enters a high-roll or steep descent, the combined kinetic energy (speed) and lost potential (height) may overwhelm the time available to arrest the descent. Put together, a negative-G roll at low altitude is a high-risk move: it demands speed, altitude, precision, pilot skill and equipment margin all aligning perfectly.