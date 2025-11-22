/HAL Tejas Crash: Should airshows ban negative-g rolls at low altitude for fighter jets?

While the cause of the Tejas crash remains under investigation, defence authorities may use this incident to review display-flight guidance, especially for high-performance jets like Tejas. The upcoming fleet operations, export demonstration flights, and air-show appearances might see stricter altitude minimums, changes in allowed manoeuvres, or additional safety margin requirements. For example, the IAF and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited may examine whether display procedures should exclude negative-G rolls below a certain altitude.