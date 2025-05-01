Hajj 2025: What is the difference between Hajj and Umrah?

Hajj in Mecca in Saudi Arabia

How is Hajj different from Umrah?

Hajj is a mandatory pilgrimage to visit for every Muslim who can afford it. On the other hand, Umrah is highly valuable, but not compulsory. Hajj occurs during the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, particularly on the 8th and 12th days, while Umrah can be performed at any time. Hajj takes 5-6 days, and Umrah can be completed within hours or a day.