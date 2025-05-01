Hajj 2025: What is the difference between Hajj and Umrah?

What is Umrah and Hajj?
Hajj and Umrah are two important pilgrimages of Islam and hold a deep significance for Muslims. Both involve similar customs like Tawaf, Sayi, and Ihram. For instance, Hajj includes specific rites like standing at Arafah, stoning the bad devil, and sacrificing an animal. All Muslims around the world try to visit these holy places once in their lifetime.
How is Hajj different from Umrah?
Hajj is a mandatory pilgrimage to visit for every Muslim who can afford it. On the other hand, Umrah is highly valuable, but not compulsory. Hajj occurs during the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, particularly on the 8th and 12th days, while Umrah can be performed at any time. Hajj takes 5-6 days, and Umrah can be completed within hours or a day.
When is Hajj 2025?
Hajj is a yearly Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia (a sacred place for Muslims). It is a compulsory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime. In 2025, based on moon sighting, Hajj is expected to take place from 4 June to 9 June 2025, at the start of Zil-Hajj (12th month of the Muslim calendar).
When is the best time to do Umrah?
Generally, anyone can do Umrah anytime, but the best time for Umrah is during Ramadan due to its high spiritual rewards and practices. Umrah is also called a minor pilgrimage and is for a shorter span. It is a more flexible pilgrimage that Muslims can undertake at any time of the year.
What is the Significance of Umrah and Hajj?
Having great importance in Islam, Hajj is a deep spiritual experience that brings Muslims closer to Allah (god), seeking forgiveness and spiritual renewal. On the other side, Umrah is a Sunnah act of worship that offers spiritual benefits and forgiveness, but is not mandatory.
What are the Requirements of Hajj and Umrah?
For Hajj 2025, one is required to have a visa permit, physical and financial capability, proof of being Muslim, financial stability, vaccination proof and adherence to specific Muslim rituals and timing. Children under 12 years are not allowed to perform in Hajj. Meanwhile, Umrah requires Ihram, Tawaf, Sayi, and shaving or trimming of hair.