Haircuts, hot tubs and hapless police: Canada trucker's protest continues unfazed after emergency

Trucker-led protesters occupying the Canadian capital showed no sign of backing down, despite a newly invoked state of emergency, granting wide new powers to end their weeks-long protest over Covid rules. Instead, the protesters seem to have grown stronger in their resolve.

Why was the Emergencies Act invoked?

Frustration with the failure of Canadian police to lift blockades at the border and in the capital, along with scenes of protesters lounging in hot tubs near Parliament, ultimately drove Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to seek emergency powers, three sources said on Tuesday.

Trudeau on Monday invoked the little-used Emergencies Act, signalling the federal government was taking control of a situation local and provincial police have struggled to resolve as protests against pandemic restrictions dragged on.

(Photograph:AFP)