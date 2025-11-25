LOGIN
H-1B employees laid off in US. Here's what Indian workers in America can use as 'Plan B'

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Nov 25, 2025

People with H-1B visas in the US are skilled professionals, but they are not completely protected from layoffs.

H-1B employees laid off in US. Here's what Indian workers in America can use as 'Plan B'

People with H-1B visas in the US are skilled professionals, but they are not completely protected from layoffs.

Here are some smartest methods H-1B visa holders or Indians in the US can use as their "Plan B".

B-2 Visitor Status: A timely application for B-2 status allows the person to remain in the United States for a few months while considering their options.

F-1 Student Status: Changing to F-1 status can enable persons to stay in the US if continuing their studies is a feasible choice.

H-4 Dependent Status: Choosing H-4 status is often the safest option if the spouse has an H-1B visa.

Returning to the Home Country: While leaving the country during the grace period preserves legal status, many workers may now be subject to the $100,000 H-1B fee rule if they return on a new H-1B.

