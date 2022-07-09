Guru Dutt birth anniversary: The stalwart's iconic movies that redefined Indian cinema

Vasanth Kumar Shivashankar Padukone, who goes by the stage name Guru Dutt, is listed amongst the greatest filmmakers in Indian cinema and is credited as a man who thought ahead of his time, especially in terms of creating authentic female protagonists. Dutt donned several hats, including director, actor, writer, and choreographer.

In 1951, Guru Dutt’s directorial debut was 'Baazi', which starred the late actors Dev Anand and Geeta Bali, while his acting debut was in a minor role in Vishram Bedekar's' 'Lakhrani' (1945). Dutt, who was born on July 9, 1925, in present-day Bengaluru, was lauded for his artistry, notably his use of close-up shots, lighting, and depictions of melancholia in his scenes. He went on to direct eight movies, several of which have been designated as cult classics on international platforms.

Dutt suffered a tragic death at the young age of 39 in 1964 as a result of an overdose of sleeping pills. Several filmmakers have come and gone all these years, but Guru Dutt remains one of those stalwarts whose creations will remain ageless masterpieces in the history of Indian cinema. On his 97th birthday, here’s a look at some of his iconic movies.

