/Guns fired, weapons seized, buildings burnt: The deadly day of violence in Nepal protest IN PICS

In just three days of September, Nepal saw some of the biggest violence in recent memory. The trigger was a social media ban that angered Gen Z and youngsters. But it led to mayhem on Kathmandu streets as the frustration of a generation was on display. Here are the remains of the day
A protester wields a firearm as demonstrators gather outside the Singha Durbar palace complex during a protest to condemn the police's deadly crackdown on demonstrators in Kathmandu on 9 September, a day after demonstrations over social media prohibitions and corruption by the government.
Nepal rolled back its social media ban on 9 September, a day after at least 19 people were killed in youth protests demanding that the government lift its restrictions and tackle corruption. Protests continued on September 9, defying a curfew to vent anger at one of the deadliest crackdowns on demonstrators for years -- despite all major social media apps resuming operations online and the government appealing for calm.
Protesters carry Nepal's national flag as they ride a police truck outside the President House in Kathmandu on September 9, 2025, a day after a police crackdown on demonstrations over social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. Nepal's president called for national unity on September 9, after two days of violent protests, including rallies against a government ban on social media that forced the prime minister to resign and left at least 19 people dead.
A car burns outside the Singha Durbar, the main administrative building of the Nepal government, in Kathmandu on September 9, 2025, a day after a police crackdown on demonstrations over social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. Nepali youth protesters set fire to parliament on September 9 as the veteran prime minister obeyed furious crowds to quit, a day after one of the deadliest crackdowns in years in which at least 19 people were killed.
Fire rages through the Singha Durbar, the main administrative building for the Nepal government, in Kathmandu on September 9, a day after a police crackdown on demonstrations over social media prohibitions and corruption by the government.
A man is draped in the Nepal national flag as a fire rages through the president's office in Kathmandu on September 9, a day after a police crackdown on demonstrations over social media prohibitions and corruption by the government.
The charred remains of government vehicles inside the premises of the Parliament building in Kathmandu on Wednesday (Sep 10). Nepali soldiers patrolled the streets of Kathmandu, seeking to restore order after protesters set parliament ablaze and forced the prime minister to quit in the worst violence to hit the Himalayan nation in two decades.
A handout photograph released by Nepal's Army on September 10 shows weapons seized from protesters by the army personnel in Kathmandu.