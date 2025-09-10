/Guns fired, weapons seized, buildings burnt: The deadly day of violence in Nepal protest IN PICS

A car burns outside the Singha Durbar, the main administrative building of the Nepal government, in Kathmandu on September 9, 2025, a day after a police crackdown on demonstrations over social media prohibitions and corruption by the government. Nepali youth protesters set fire to parliament on September 9 as the veteran prime minister obeyed furious crowds to quit, a day after one of the deadliest crackdowns in years in which at least 19 people were killed.

