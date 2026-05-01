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Gujarat and Maharashtra mark statehood, remembering the 1960 division

Prajvi Mathur
By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 01, 2026, 21:11 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 21:11 IST

Gujarat and Maharashtra have celebrated their statehood on May 1 every year since 1960. The state-wide public holiday is observed with official ceremonies and events across both states.

Celebrating statehood
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(Photograph: X/@_RimaSarkar)

Celebrating statehood

Every year May 1 is celebrated as Gujarat Day and Maharashtra Day, marking the formation of the two states in 1960. On this day, 66 years ago, the old Bombay State was divided into present-day Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Bombay Reorganisation Act
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Bombay Reorganisation Act

The Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960 divided the Bombay State into two separate states along linguistic lines, giving birth to two culturally rich states. Mumbai became the capital of Maharashtra and Gujarat soon established Gandhinagar as its capital.

History of the day
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(Photograph: X/@mumbaimatterz)

History of the day

After India’s independence, the country started reorganising its states, primarily driven by linguistic and regional demands. Bombay was a mix of different language groups, mainly Marathi, Gujarati, Konkani and Kutchi speakers. Soon, strong demands for carving out distinct identities culminated in two movements.

Significant movements
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Significant movements

The Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, demanded a separate state for Marathi-speaking people, with regions including modern-day Mumbai, Vidarbha and other Marathi-majority regions. The Mahagujarat movement called for a state that unified Gujarati-speaking areas, including parts of Saurashtra and Kutch.

Public Holiday
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Public Holiday

May 1 is observed as a state-wide public holiday in both the states. This means that government offices, schools, colleges and most banks remain closed on the day. Stock markets, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), are also shut for trading.

Celebrations in Maharashtra
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(Photograph: X/@airnewsalerts)

Celebrations in Maharashtra

The day is observed across the region with the main state-level celebration taking place at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The official state ceremony features a grand parade, police honours and hoisting of the national flag by the Governor of Maharashtra.

Surat Celebrates
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(Photograph: X/@airnewsalerts)

Surat Celebrates

The state-level celebrations for Gujarat are being hosted in Surat this year, featuring a grand parade led by the Governor of Gujarat and Chief Minister. Surat has also lined up a series of public programmes, including a special weapons exhibition from 29 April to 1 May.

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