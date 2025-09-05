/GST reforms 2025 will benefit THESE sectors: Check details

The new GST structure has three slabs -- 5 per cent, 18 per cent, and 40 per cent. Many FMCG products like hair oil, soaps, toothpaste, bicycles, kitchenware, and packaged foods are moved to the 5 per cent slab, making them cheaper. Several items like paneer, paratha, roti, and milk are now tax-free. Hence, this sector will benefit from the decision.