Grief and wrath: Lebanon marks year since deadly blast

Justice delayed is justice denied

The country's already reviled political class has hidden behind its proclaimed immunity to avoid prosecution, delaying the lead investigating judge's work at every turn.

In Beirut, security forces fanned out near the port ahead of families of the dead and survivors gathering to honour those who perished in a blast whose shockwave was felt as far away as Cyprus.

Port workers were buried under gutted grain silos, firefighters battling the fire that preceded the blast were pulverised, commuters crushed to death and residents lacerated by supersonic shards of glass bled out in their homes.

Many will stay home on what was declared a national day of mourning, but last year's shock soon gave way to a wave of anger that has only grown with every day the crime stays unpunished.

(Photograph:AFP)