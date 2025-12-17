/Grief and shock in Sydney: First funeral held for victims of Bondi Beach terror shooting

LOGIN
Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 14:28 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 14:28 IST

A large crowd gathered to grieve at a synagogue on December 17, 2025, after a major terrorist attack occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on December 14, targeting a Jewish community event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

The first funeral
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

The first funeral

Australia held the first funeral on December 17 for victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting, as large crowds gathered to grieve a rabbi slain in the attack.

Mourners gather
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Mourners gather

Mourners gather at a synagogue for the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a victim in the Bondi Beach mass shooting that occurred on December 14, 2025, targeting a Jewish community.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Rabbi Eli Schlanger

Family members react at the coffin of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a victim in the Bondi Beach mass shooting, during his funeral at a synagogue in Bondi, Sydney, Australia, on December 17, 2025.

Synagogue
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Synagogue

A mourner reacts at a synagogue during the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a victim in the Bondi Beach terrorist attack, in Bondi, Sydney, Australia, on December 17, 2025.

Rabbi Yehoram Ulman
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Rabbi Yehoram Ulman

Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, father-in-law of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, a victim in the Bondi Beach attack, speaks at his funeral at a synagogue in Bondi, Sydney, Australia, on December 17, 2025.

Terrorist attack
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Terrorist attack

A major terrorist attack occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, targeting a Jewish community event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. The shooting resulted in 15 deaths and dozens of injuries.

Two gunmen
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Two gunmen

Two gunmen opened fire from a bridge near Campbell Parade onto a crowd of approximately 1,000 people attending a "Chanukah by the Sea" event. Officials identified the attackers as a father-son duo, Sajid Akram (50) and Naveed Akram (24).

