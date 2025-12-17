/Grief and shock in Sydney: First funeral held for victims of Bondi Beach terror shooting

A large crowd gathered to grieve at a synagogue on December 17, 2025, after a major terrorist attack occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on December 14, targeting a Jewish community event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.
A major terrorist attack occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, targeting a Jewish community event celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. The shooting resulted in 15 deaths and dozens of injuries.
Two gunmen opened fire from a bridge near Campbell Parade onto a crowd of approximately 1,000 people attending a "Chanukah by the Sea" event. Officials identified the attackers as a father-son duo, Sajid Akram (50) and Naveed Akram (24).