Greta Thunberg and other young climate activists detained over protests in Oslo

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, along with other fellow young environmental campaigners, was detained by police during a demonstration in support of indigenous rights in Oslo. Let's take a look.

Strong resolve

Thunberg and her fellow protestors were reportedly detained twice; as per Reuters police, removed them twice once from the finance ministry and later the environment ministry.

(Photograph: AFP )

A heavy cost

The protestors were demanding the removal of 151 wind turbines from reindeer pastures used by Sami herders in central Norway. According to them, a transition to green energy should not come at the expense of Indigenous rights. Reindeer herders say the sight and sound of the giant wind power machinery frighten their animals and disrupt age-old traditions.

(Photograph: AFP )

Blocking access left and right

The environmental campaigners in recent days have blocked the entry to multiple government buildings. This has put the centre-left minority government in a crisis mode and has even prompted Energy Minister Terje Aasland to call off an official visit to Britain.

(Photograph: AFP )

The 'real crime'

"We want to make it very clear that it is the Norwegian state that is committing the real crime here, for violating human rights," Thunberg told Reuters before she was removed. The climate activist was lifted and carried away by police officers from the finance ministry while hundreds of demonstrators chanted slogans.

(Photograph: AFP )

What crime?

In 2021, Norway's supreme court has ruled that the turbines erected on two wind farms at Fosen and part of Europe's largest onshore wind power complex, violated Sami rights under international conventions. However, even after 16 months, they remain in operation.

(Photograph: AFP )

Released later

Greta, who for many is a global standard-bearer of the campaign to end the world's reliance on carbon-based energy, was later released along with other protesters who had been detained.

(Photograph: Twitter )