/Greenland row: Experts reveal how things could unfold in Arctic island. 'It could be like five...'

Greenland is at the centre of a major geopolitical row following Donald Trump's assertion that the US needs the Arctic island for its security. What could happen in the event he decides to send in the military? Experts claim Greenland doesn't stand much of a chance.
As Donald Trump continues to harp about taking control of Greenland, experts think that if the US were to use military force, the island would fall swiftly. On Tuesday, the White House confirmed that the president is weighing "options" to acquire the vast Arctic island. He claims that Greenland is important to ensure the security of the US and to "deter adversaries in the Arctic region." Denmark has issued a stern warning, stating that the soldiers will "shoot first and question later" if the US decides to take over Greenland. France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain have voiced support for Denmark and lashed out against the US for planning to take control of Nuuk.
Worryingly, experts think that if Trump decided to take military action in Greenland, the island would crumble quickly. A Danish politician anonymously told Politico, “It could be like five helicopters ... he wouldn't need a lot of troops. “There would be nothing they [Greenlanders] could do." Other military analysts claim that Greenland would be one of the easiest targets ever for the US. Barry Scott Zellen, an Arctic expert at the US Naval Postgraduate School, told The Daily Mail, any American invasion would be "a quick and largely bloodless affair." Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, told CNN on Monday that "nobody is going to fight the US militarily over the future of Greenland."
Experts also say that America has been carrying out influence operations in Greenland. Americans living in Greenland and close to Trump are reported to have carried out covert influence operations on the island, Politico reported. Danish media reported that Denmark’s security and intelligence service, PET, has warned that the territory “is the target of influence campaigns of various kinds.”
According to a poll, 85 per cent of Greenlanders are against the territory becoming part of the US. In the scenario where Greenland’s independence referendum happens, and Denmark is out of the picture, even those friendly with Trump wouldn't want the island to become part of the US, experts say. However, reports in May last year suggested that the Trump administration wants Greenland to sign a Compact of Free Association (COFA). This is similar to what Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau have. Under this, the US will give Greenland essential services and protection, in exchange for its military operation freely in the island.
Greenland has an extremely rough terrain, with fjords, glaciers, mountains and cliffs lining the island. Only around 60,000 people inhabit the Arctic island, and it has no army, air force or navy. Manoeuvring the region would be the toughest task, and for this, leading from the front would be America's Arctic specialists - the US Army's Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division. Known as the "Arctic Angels," they are specialists in using cold-weather equipment and vehicles and are trained for polar warfare.
The US already has the Pituffik Space Base in northern Greenland and this would work to their advantage, turning into the main centre of the operation. The base can handle large transport aircraft and even supports Space Force operations. Troops and other supplies needed for the operation could be flown in by the C-17s and C-aircraft. Special operations aircraft, the CV-22 Ospreys and MC-130s, will help transfer elite units quickly across the island.
Taking control of Nuuk would be key, and airborne forces could be deployed to secure the airport and nearby ports. The Daily Mail quoted experts as saying that the main installations here would be the parliament, the High Commissioner's office, the Joint Arctic Command headquarters, and the Premier's house. Having a hold over communications hubs would also be vital.