/Greenland row: Experts reveal how things could unfold in Arctic island. 'It could be like five...'

As Donald Trump continues to harp about taking control of Greenland, experts think that if the US were to use military force, the island would fall swiftly. On Tuesday, the White House confirmed that the president is weighing "options" to acquire the vast Arctic island. He claims that Greenland is important to ensure the security of the US and to "deter adversaries in the Arctic region." Denmark has issued a stern warning, stating that the soldiers will "shoot first and question later" if the US decides to take over Greenland. France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain have voiced support for Denmark and lashed out against the US for planning to take control of Nuuk.