/Greenland at Risk? Comparing US and Danish naval strength from aircraft carriers to frigates

The question of who ultimately controls Greenland has moved beyond diplomatic rhetoric into the realm of geopolitical tension. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that the island is central to American national security and has said he does not rule out the use of military force to secure it. Such remarks have unsettled both Danish and Greenlandic leaders, raising wider concerns about alliance norms and international law. Meanwhile, the Danish defence ministry has earlier stated that troops would be instructed to 'shoot first and ask questions later' if US forces attempted to enter Greenland. Against this backdrop, it is essential to examine how the two countries’ militaries, particularly their naval capabilities compare in real terms.