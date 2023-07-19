Greek wildfires continue till third day, EU allies send aid

On Wednesday, wildfires continued to rage for the third consecutive day in the western region of Athens, Greece's capital city. Officials were preparing for another heatwave, which was exacerbating already dangerous conditions throughout the country. By Wednesday morning, the fire had approached residential neighbourhoods. High temperatures and strong winds posed challenges for firefighters, making it difficult to contain the flames. In response to the severity of the situation, four aircraft from Italy and France were enlisted to assist in the firefighting efforts on Wednesday. Firefighters from various locations in the country were also deployed to aid in battling the blazes.

Firefighters' attempts to gain control were impeded by the risen temperatures and strong winds, causing the flames to repeatedly reignite. The unpredictable wind shifts contributed to the challenges, as the fire kept surging in different directions.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was anticipated to visit the national operations' center to receive a briefing on the ongoing fires. The entire country faced a significant risk of fire hazard.

The Greek meteorological service had issued a warning about the increased likelihood of fires this week, especially since the country was still recuperating from the initial major heatwave of the summer. Additionally, a second heatwave was predicted to begin on Thursday. Kostas Tsigas, who leads the fire brigade officers association in Greece, stated that the conditions were extremely severe and were expected to persist for at least another week. This information was relayed during an interview with Greece's SKAI TV.

The wildfire originated on Monday in the Dervenochoria region, situated approximately 30 km north of Athens. Fueled by unpredictable winds, the blaze spread rapidly and reached Mandra on Tuesday, resulting in the destruction of houses and forcing residents to evacuate to safety.

On Wednesday, authorities confirmed that four aircraft from Italy and France would be joining the firefighting efforts. In addition to this international aid, firemen from various regions across the country have been deployed to assist in combating the blazes. Greece has a history of experiencing fires, but the situation has worsened in recent years due to hotter and drier summers.

