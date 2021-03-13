Grammy 2021 Awards: Things to watch out for at the musical night

Keen to keep viewers glued to the Grammys, the Recording Academy has asked the music world's powerhouse performers to anchor yet another awards gala forced to go virtual.

Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, BTS, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish are among the long list of musicians who will appear during the mix of live and pretaped performances on Sunday. The Grammys gala falls nearly a year to the day that the coronavirus pandemic shuttered clubs and halted touring, dealing a crippling blow to the industry.

Here's a guide to the event, which comedian Trevor Noah will host:

