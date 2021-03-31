Graffiti or homage? Hi-tech imaging sheds light on Holy Sepulchre wall crosses

Benefit to soul

"Let's say that you are an Armenian pilgrim, so you pay something to the priest, you pay something to this special artist and he carved for you, for the benefit of your soul and your relatives' souls, ...a special cross in the most sacred place for Christianity on earth," Re'em said.

Father Samuel Aghoyan, the Armenian superior at the Holy Sepulchre, saw benefits to the church from the research, especially as it struggles to emerge from COVID-19 lockdowns‮ ‬and prepares for Easter.

"Now there are no pilgrims here, (but) still their spirit is here, we know, I believe in that," he said.

(Photograph:Reuters)