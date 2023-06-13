Graffiti artists in Gaza paint murals on ruined houses

Jun 13, 2023

Graffiti artists in Gaza have painted murals on the remains of houses destroyed in an Israeli missile strike during cross-border fighting in May. Piles of rubble still encircle the houses in the town of Deir al-Balah. Parts of exploded Israeli missiles were placed on tables for display. (Source: Reuters)

Hope, art and victory!

"Out of suffering, pain, and siege, we derive hope, art, and victory," said artist Hussein Abu Sadeq. "We drew on the rubble so we can get the message through using a brush and colour." On one wall the artists depicted a woman holding her son. On another a boy is painted with tears in his eyes. A third shows a girl, seen through a mirror, combing her hair.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Israel's campaign against the Islamic Jihad militant group

In May, Israel launched a campaign against commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group who it said had planned attacks in Israel. In response, the Iranian-backed group fired more than 1,000 rockets, sending Israelis fleeing into bomb shelters.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Several killed in fighting

Israel killed six senior Islamic Jihad commanders and said it destroyed a number of military installations. Fifteen Palestinian civilians, including women and children, were also killed, according to Palestinian health officials.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Two dead in Israel

In Israel, two people - an Israeli woman and a Palestinian labourer - were killed by Palestinian rocket fire in Israel.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Fighting wreaks havoc on the city

"We collected those remains (of missiles) after the bombardment," said Mohammad Thuraya, an organiser of an exhibition of the artwork on Sunday. "One missile destroyed a neighbourhood and destroyed the lives of ten families who used to live here."

(Photograph: Reuters )