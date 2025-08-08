/GPT-5 vs GPT-4: What’s new, key improvements and understanding upgraded capabilities

GPT-5 improves on GPT-4 with stronger reasoning, fewer errors, better handling of longer conversations, safer responses, and improved coding and writing. It is now the default model in ChatGPT.
OpenAI has launched GPT 5, replacing GPT 4, GPT 4 Turbo and GPT 4o as the default in ChatGPT. It offers faster replies, better reasoning, fewer hallucinations and a safer approach called safe completions instead of blunt refusals. It is available to all ChatGPT users, with Plus and Pro tiers unlocking more features.
GPT-5 reduces unsupported claims and explains its limits more clearly. Media reviews note fewer hallucinations and stronger long-form reasoning than GPT-4.
GPT-5 tries to give high-level, safe guidance and explains refusals when needed. Tests show better handling of ambiguous intent and fewer unnecessary refusals than earlier models.
GPT-5 improves long context performance for research and projects. Reports cite a larger 256,000 token context window compared with GPT 4 Turbo’s 128,000 tokens. This helps with retrieving earlier conversation details and handling longer, multi step tasks.
OpenAI and partners report better coding over long tasks, higher writing quality, and improved multimodal performance. Microsoft is adding GPT-5 to Copilot and GitHub for deeper reasoning and agent-style tasks. GPT-4 Turbo and 4o remain solid baselines for earlier multimodal features.
GPT-5 adds a verbosity control for brief or detailed replies and automatic routing that picks quick or deeper reasoning. Pro tiers unlock GPT-5 Pro for the toughest problems. API access is via Azure AI Foundry with routing and enterprise guardrails.
Compared with GPT-4, Turbo, and 4o, GPT-5 is faster, more accurate, safer, and better at long context and agent tasks, with clearer limits and fewer hallucinations.