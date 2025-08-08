LOGIN
GPT-5 vs GPT-4: What’s new, key improvements and understanding upgraded capabilities

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 08, 2025, 15:56 IST | Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 15:56 IST

GPT-5 improves on GPT-4 with stronger reasoning, fewer errors, better handling of longer conversations, safer responses, and improved coding and writing. It is now the default model in ChatGPT.

(Photograph: X)

OpenAI has launched GPT 5, replacing GPT 4, GPT 4 Turbo and GPT 4o as the default in ChatGPT. It offers faster replies, better reasoning, fewer hallucinations and a safer approach called safe completions instead of blunt refusals. It is available to all ChatGPT users, with Plus and Pro tiers unlocking more features.

(Photograph: OpenAI)

GPT-5 reduces unsupported claims and explains its limits more clearly. Media reviews note fewer hallucinations and stronger long-form reasoning than GPT-4.

(Photograph: OpenAI)

GPT-5 tries to give high-level, safe guidance and explains refusals when needed. Tests show better handling of ambiguous intent and fewer unnecessary refusals than earlier models.

(Photograph: OpenAI)

GPT-5 improves long context performance for research and projects. Reports cite a larger 256,000 token context window compared with GPT 4 Turbo’s 128,000 tokens. This helps with retrieving earlier conversation details and handling longer, multi step tasks.

(Photograph: X)

OpenAI and partners report better coding over long tasks, higher writing quality, and improved multimodal performance. Microsoft is adding GPT-5 to Copilot and GitHub for deeper reasoning and agent-style tasks. GPT-4 Turbo and 4o remain solid baselines for earlier multimodal features.

(Photograph: OpenAI)

GPT-5 adds a verbosity control for brief or detailed replies and automatic routing that picks quick or deeper reasoning. Pro tiers unlock GPT-5 Pro for the toughest problems. API access is via Azure AI Foundry with routing and enterprise guardrails.

(Photograph: X)

Compared with GPT-4, Turbo, and 4o, GPT-5 is faster, more accurate, safer, and better at long context and agent tasks, with clearer limits and fewer hallucinations.

