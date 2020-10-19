'GPS insensitive': Why Israel's new Rafael defence system can be a gamechanger

Adversaries jamming missiles

Israel's Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has created a mechanism which would allow manned and unmanned vehicles namely UAVs to operate in areas where GPS environment would be unavailable. It will help the military assets namely Iron Dome, SPYDER air defence systems, Spice munitions and Python missiles to be move in areas where there is a likelihood of adversaries jamming the missiles.

According to the company, "Laser-guided bombs (LBGs) do not meet today’s most critical needs, since they are released at short ranges, thereby increasing strike force vulnerability to enemy fire. GPS-guided weapons also have their disadvantages, with some delivering stand-off capability, but without immunity to GPS countermeasures."

