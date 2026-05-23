/The government just dropped 51 new UFO videos and they say a third batch is already on the way

The US Department of War released a massive second tranche of 64 UAP files on May 22, including 51 videos. From Lake Huron intercepts to submarine shadows, here are the best clips as anticipation builds for Tranche 3.
On May 22, 2026, the US Department of War released the second massive tranche of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files. Part of the PURSUE initiative, this release contained 64 new files, including 51 videos, 7 audio recordings, and 6 PDF documents, marking a significant step towards government transparency regarding UFOs.
One of the most striking videos from the new release features a US fighter jet intercepting an unidentified object over Lake Huron in 2023. The military-grade infrared footage provides an unprecedented look at how the military responds to airspace breaches by unknown craft.
The release didn't just include recent videos; it unearthed historic audio recordings from NASA's Apollo and Mercury missions. These unsealed audio files reveal astronauts describing bizarre objects they encountered while in orbit, offering a new perspective on historical space missions.
Highlighting the transmedium capabilities of these objects, a 2022 video shows anomalous spherical objects operating near a US submarine. This footage has sparked intense debate about the potential threat these UAPs pose to naval security and underwater operations.
The phenomenon isn't limited to North America. The released sensor data and recordings from the US Central Command between 2018 and 2023 detail UAP encounters in the Persian Gulf, proving this is a persistent global issue for military forces worldwide.
The newly declassified PDFs document historical sightings near critical nuclear sites, most notably the PANTEX plant. The Department of War is closely analyzing these historical incursions to understand the connection between UAPs and nuclear facilities.
While the 51 new videos have captivated the public, officials maintain there is no definitive proof of extraterrestrial life yet. However, the Department of War has already confirmed that they are actively preparing a third batch of files, promising even more revelations soon.