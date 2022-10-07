'Goodbye', 'Prey' and more! What to watch this weekend on OTT/Theatre

Madhuri Dixit's new film 'Maja Maa' is a quirky drama with a strong message. The film follows the story of a homemaker Pallavi Patel, played by Madhuri Dixit, who is living a happily life until her years-long secret comes out.
Goodbye
Watch in theatres
Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandhana's upcoming film 'Good bye' is a heartwarming tale of the Bhalla family, which will make you cry definitely.
The film starring Neena Gupta, Abhishek Khan, Payal Thapa, Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta, is a story of a family who goes through grief after the untimely death of their mother.
WION's film critic Shomini Sen writes in her review: '''Goodbye' takes time to establish the story. At the interval, I was still wondering what exactly is the plot of the film or will there be more drama added to the rather flat narrative. The second half takes a more emotional turn as the family travels to Haridwar to perform the last rites and meets a philosophical priest played by Sunil Grover, who teaches a lesson or two to Tara - a complete nonbeliever. Grover is effortless in his role and while the screenplay is sketchy, the actor manages to bring in the required charm to his character and uplifts some of the most mundane scenes with his presence,'' read the full review here.
Werewolf by Night
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
If you want to add some horror chills to your weekend, Marvel's new Halloween TV special 'Werewolf by Night' is a right movie for you.
Based on the character of the same name, 'Werewolf by Night' has a cult-like group of monster hunters assembling after the death of their leader, Ulysses Bloodstone, to play a deadly game: whosoever kills a monster in a maze-like arena will be the next leader and will wield the Bloodstone, a powerful object that can weaken the said monster of its powers.
WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat writes: ''Almost the whole special is shot in black-and-white and echoes the monsters movies of the 1930s. Giacchino, working from a screenplay by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron, takes to the brief but interesting tale with relish, nicely balancing the nostalgia factor and actual monster extravaganza. At no point, it appears he is an amateur when it comes to being a director. The visuals, editing, and even the basic visual effects echo the 1930s. The werewolf form of Jack is basically him clad in heavy fur and a scary mask. It sounds nonsense, but it works.
Prey
Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar
Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the science fiction horror film based on the Predator franchise is now available to watch on the streaming platform.
The film starring Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, among others is the fifth instalment and a prequel to the first four films.
WION's review reads: '''Prey' harkens back to movies of yore (well, the 70s and 80s) that had minimal plot and progression in favour of propulsive action. Trachtenberg, working from a spare script by Patrick Aison, sets up an unlikely clash that before the end feels inevitable. The movie has all the gore and bloody scenes one would expect from a 'Predator' movie. The alien warrior kills whoever he deems to be a threat in a variety of ways, each gut-churning bloody than the other.'' Read more here
Laal Singh Chaddha
Streaming on: Netflix
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is now available to watch on Netflix. So, those who missed the film in theatres can watch the film now.