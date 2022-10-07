'Goodbye', 'Prey' and more! What to watch this weekend on OTT/Theatre

Goodbye

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandhana's upcoming film 'Good bye' is a heartwarming tale of the Bhalla family, which will make you cry definitely.

The film starring Neena Gupta, Abhishek Khan, Payal Thapa, Pavail Gulati and Sahil Mehta, is a story of a family who goes through grief after the untimely death of their mother.

WION's film critic Shomini Sen writes in her review: '''Goodbye' takes time to establish the story. At the interval, I was still wondering what exactly is the plot of the film or will there be more drama added to the rather flat narrative. The second half takes a more emotional turn as the family travels to Haridwar to perform the last rites and meets a philosophical priest played by Sunil Grover, who teaches a lesson or two to Tara - a complete nonbeliever. Grover is effortless in his role and while the screenplay is sketchy, the actor manages to bring in the required charm to his character and uplifts some of the most mundane scenes with his presence,'' read the full review here.

