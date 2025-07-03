/Good news for Indians! Here's list of top 10 countries you can visit on UK visa

Obtaining a UK visa might seem challenging, but for Indian passport holders, it's a worthwhile step. It not only grants access to the United Kingdom but also enhances global travel opportunities. A valid UK visa can open doors to entry in several other countries.
With a valid UK visa, you can use the visa-free transit facility in Singapore to stay for up to 96 hours. The UK visa must be physical (not electronic), valid for more than 30 days, and you must leave Singapore by air or sea.
You can stay up to 90 days within 180 days if you’ve previously used your valid, multiple-entry UK visa to enter the UK. Your passport should be valid for at least six months. The land of festivals offer some of the best and most serene monasteries, and it has the craziest nightlife.
You can stay in Albania for up to 90 days if you hold a valid UK visa that has been used at least once. It is a destination where someone could experience nature at its best and the most untouched part of the Mediterranean.
This country allows a 30-day stay with a UK visa or residence permit, along with proof of financial means and a return/onward ticket. Philippines offers diverse nature, entertainment, wildlife, adventure and nightlife, with friendly locals.
You may stay for up to 30 days with a valid, multiple-entry UK visa that’s been used before. It must have at least 6 months' validity, and you need proof of $500 in funds and a return ticket.
Entry in Montenegro is allowed for 30 days or until the UK visa expires (whichever is shorter), with a valid UK visa or residency. This destination has mountainous regions, Canyons, beautiful Monasteries to visit and lakes which makes it very picturesque one with great attractions.
In Peru, a stay is allowed up to 180 days in 12 months. And, the UK visa must be valid for a minimum of 6 months. It is in South America which is renowned for its lush Amazon rainforests and the ancient city of Machu Picchu.
Under the British-Irish Visa Scheme (BIVS), you can stay for the duration allowed by your UK short-stay (Type C) visa, and entry into the UK must happen first.
This country permits a 90-day stay with a previously used, valid UK visa. With 700+ islands, it offers the quintessential island experience, including beautiful beaches, diverse tours, and perfect weather.
You can stay for up to 90 days if you hold a valid UK visa that has been used at least once. The place has unique spots that remind you of the old times and the Albanian Alps are worth visiting.