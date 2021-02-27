Golden Globes: A look at some memorable moments from previous award ceremonies

The following are some memorable Golden Globes moments from years past -- some poignant, some funny, and some just plain fun:

Hollywood's awards season kicks into high gear Sunday with the Golden Globes, but the usual party will be replaced with a pandemic-proof ceremony, hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from New York and Beverly Hills. The ceremony will certainly be unusual, given that the stars cannot gather en masse for what is usually the party of the year, but that does not mean the potential for zany fun is completely lost.

Tearful tribute to Jack Lemmon

In 1998, an emotional Ving Rhames, who won the Globe for best actor in a television movie for his work in HBO's Don King: Only in America', asked fellow nominee Jack Lemmon ('12 Angry Men') to come on stage. The audience gave Lemmon a standing ovation -- and Rhames gave him his award.

"I feel that being an artist is about giving, and I'd like to give this to you, Mr Jack Lemmon," Rhames said. "That is one of the nicest, sweetest moments I have ever known in my life," Lemmon said, calling Rhames' performance as the legendary boxing promoter "brilliant."

Rhames refused to take it back when Lemmon offered. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the event, eventually made another award and sent it to Rhames, according to IMDb.

