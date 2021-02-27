Golden Globes: A look at some memorable moments from previous award ceremonies

Hollywood's awards season kicks into high gear Sunday with the Golden Globes, but the usual party will be replaced with a pandemic-proof ceremony, hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from New York and Beverly Hills. The ceremony will certainly be unusual, given that the stars cannot gather en masse for what is usually the party of the year, but that does not mean the potential for zany fun is completely lost.
The following are some memorable Golden Globes moments from years past -- some poignant, some funny, and some just plain fun: