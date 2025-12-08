/Golden Globes 2026 top nominations TV category: The White Lotus, Only Murders in Building and more

The comedy-drama show has bagged four nominations in categories: Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Steve Martin and Martin Short). It is an American mystery comedy-drama television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The show focuses on a trio of strangers with a shared interest in true crime podcasts, who become friends while investigating a succession of suspicious murders in the Arconia, their upscale apartment building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, and producing their own podcast about the cases, titled Only Murders in the Building.