/Golden Globes 2026 top nominations TV category: The White Lotus, Only Murders in Building and more

The nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards have finally been announced. Here are the shows which have bagged the majority of the nominations in several categories.
Shows including Adolescence and Only Murders in the Building, among others, have bagged the majority of the Golden Globes 2026 nominations in several categories for TV. The winners will be revealed during the live telecast, airing on CBS on January 11, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton. Let's take a look at what categories of the shows they have bagged.
The comedy-drama show has bagged four nominations in categories: Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Steve Martin and Martin Short). It is an American mystery comedy-drama television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. The show focuses on a trio of strangers with a shared interest in true crime podcasts, who become friends while investigating a succession of suspicious murders in the Arconia, their upscale apartment building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, and producing their own podcast about the cases, titled Only Murders in the Building.
The White Lotus has bagged six nominations in several TV categories, including Best Television Series-Drama, Best Supporting Actor on Television (Walton Goggins and Jason Isaacs), and Best Supporting Actress on Television (Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, and Aimee Lou Wood). The show tells the story of dark secrets and twisted truths of the guests, the staff and the locale of a resort are unveiled over the course of a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation.
Adolescence has bagged five nominations including Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, Best Supporting Actor on Television, Best Supporting Actress on Television. is a British television psychological crime drama series created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini. It centers on a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, who is arrested after the murder of a girl in his school. Each of its episodes was shot in one continuous take.
Severance has bagged four nomination in categories including Best Television series, Best Supporting Actor on Television, Best Actress in a Television series. It is an American science fiction psychological thriller television series created by Dan Erickson, and executive produced and primarily directed by Ben Stiller.