Golden Globes 2026 final predictions: Who's going to win in top categories?

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 20:04 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 20:04 IST

The countdown for the Golden Globes 2026 has started, and here we have curated the list of probable winners of the night. Scroll to take a look. 

The glitzy night of Golden Globes is just a day away, and some of the finest movies and shows have been noticed. As the countdown to the night begins, here we take a look at the nominees and predict who might be the winners. Although it's never an easy job to predict the Golden Globes winners, going by the predictions and the movies and performances that have made waves in the critics' circle and also become audience favourites, here we have curated the list of probable winners.

Frankenstein

Hamnet - could win

It Was Just an Accident - strong contender

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners - strong contender

One of the biggest prizes of the night will cement the winner in the Oscar race. In this list, the winner would be Oscar-winning director Chloe Zoe's Hamnet, a grief and heart-wrenching drama that is critics' top favourite. The other two strong contenders of the night are Sinners and It Was Just an Accident.

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners - strong contender

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent - could win

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

This year, Globe might recognise the Brazilian talent. Moura became the first Brazilian Male actor nominated in the lead actor category, and looking at his critical admiration its seems like history would be made in the category. He's a tough competitor to Jordan from Sinners, who may also win the award.

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet - Could win

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Buckley's performance in the poignant film will fill the viewer with a range of human emotions as they witness a family going through immense trauma and grief. With her performance, she is one of the top contenders in this category, likely to win the acting award, and her critics' choice win could cement her victory.

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another - could win

In this category, Warner Bros.' One Battle After Another is considered a clear winner, especially given its winning history, having picked up Critics' Choice and Gotham Awards, which make its win a likely outcome. If any other movie wins in this category, it would be the biggest surprise of the night.

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme - could win

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another - strong contender

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

In this category, it's Hawke vs Timothee vs Leonardo. In the acting categories, surprises are quite common. But this year, Timothee is the deserving one with his performance as the salesman who dreams of becoming a table tennis champion. The actor, who has proved himself and his acting again and again, has given one of his supreme performances this time. And he deserves the win. If not Timothee, then Leonardo and Hawke could be the winners.

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You - Could win


Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee - Strong contender
Emma Stone, Bugonia - Strong contender

In this category, Marry Brostein's dramatic comedy features Rose Byrne, who gives a magnificent performance as a mother overwhelmed by her life. She has delivered a phenomenal performance. However, if she misses out, the other contenders are Amanda Seyfried and Emma Stone.

