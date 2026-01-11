/Golden Globes 2026 final predictions: Who's going to win in top categories?

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You - Could win



Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee - Strong contender

Emma Stone, Bugonia - Strong contender

In this category, Marry Brostein's dramatic comedy features Rose Byrne, who gives a magnificent performance as a mother overwhelmed by her life. She has delivered a phenomenal performance. However, if she misses out, the other contenders are Amanda Seyfried and Emma Stone.