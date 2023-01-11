Golden Globes 2023: See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals
The Golden Globes kicked off in style! A year after an off-air ceremony, Hollywood's favourite party returned with all the glitz and glamour at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. For one of Hollywood's most starry nights, celebrities stepped out in their fashion best; some looked gorgeous, while others took the breath away with their stunning appearances.
Indian director SS Rajamouli, whose Indian magnum opus 'RRR' has been nominated, walked the red carpet with the actor Ram Charan. Both of them looked dapper. After making waves with her Netflix show 'Wednesday,' Jenna Ortega looked stunning in the peach-coloured cutout dress.
Other stars who walked the red carpet were Letitia Wright, Billy Porter, and Kaley Cuoco.
SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan
SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan arrived in style. The Indian director, whose epic movie 'RRR' has been nominated, looked dashing in a black kurta with a red scarf. The lead actor of the movie, Ram Charan, also walked the red carpet in a black outfit.
Lily James
Billy Porter
Anya Taylor-Joy
