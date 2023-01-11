Golden Globes 2023: See all the celebrity red carpet arrivals

| Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

The Golden Globes kicked off in style! A year after an off-air ceremony, Hollywood's favourite party returned with all the glitz and glamour at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. For one of Hollywood's most starry nights, celebrities stepped out in their fashion best; some looked gorgeous, while others took the breath away with their stunning appearances.

Indian director SS Rajamouli, whose Indian magnum opus 'RRR' has been nominated, walked the red carpet with the actor Ram Charan. Both of them looked dapper. After making waves with her Netflix show 'Wednesday,' Jenna Ortega looked stunning in the peach-coloured cutout dress.

Other stars who walked the red carpet were Letitia Wright, Billy Porter, and Kaley Cuoco.